The Battery Organizer tidies up your power drawer for under $16 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering The Battery Organizer for $15.88 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20 regular rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked in 2019. If you have a random battery drawer somewhere in the house, then The Battery Organizer is for you. There are specific slots for AA, AAA, D, C, 9V, and even button cell batteries. This organizer supports 93 total items. Plus, the included tester means you’ll never grab a dead battery to put in an Xbox controller. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If name brand doesn’t matter to you, then the Slim Line Battery Organizer will work great. It’s $11.50 Prime shipped, which saves you quite a bit over the above deal. You’ll be able to organize over 100 batteries with this one. There is still an included battery tester, and it functions identically to the above model. But, the overall construction isn’t quite as high-end as The Battery Organizer.

The Battery Organizer features:

Made of durable plastic material! helps keep your batteries organized and neatly stored

Store it flat in a drawer or closet or mount it on the wall. Features a hinged clear cover

Includes a removable battery tester that doesn’t require a battery

Holds up to 93 different Size batteries; 45 AA, 25 AAA, 4 9 volt, 8 C, 6 D and 5 flat batteries

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!