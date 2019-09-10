Backcountry’s Stoic Sale gears you up for fall weather with deals from $16

Backcountry’s Fall Stoic Sale offers up to 75% off flannels, sweatshirts, pullovers and more. Prices are as marked. Customers who spend $50 receive free delivery. Shirt jackets are a huge trend for men this fall and Stoic’s Bergen option is on sale for just $20. That’s $40 off the original rate and it comes in two color options. It offers two large, buttoned pockets to store small essentials and features a polyfill insulation to help keep you warm. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sherpa Bomber Jacket is another very trendy option. It’s also on sale for $20 and originally was priced at $80. This jacket is versatile to wear with workout clothes or casual attire.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!