Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all jeans and tops from just $10

Banana Republic Factory offers 50% off all of its tops and jeans. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 40% off all sale items with code CLEARANCE at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Brushed Henley is a standout from this sale and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find it for $27. This shirt is available in four versatile color options and will look great whether you pair it with jeans, khakis, shorts or joggers alike. You can also wear this style with boots, sneakers or boat shoes too. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Pre-Fall Sale that’s offering 30% off all of its new arrivals.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!