Bang & Olufsen’s high-end Qi-powered Earbuds hit new low of $250 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Qi Earbuds for $250 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $80. Like AirPods and Powerbeats Pro, these truly wireless earbuds can be Qi charged, providing one more way to cut the cord. They are tuned ‘to ensure a rich, authentic sound’ and deliver a total of 16-hour battery life when using the included charging case. The headphones will offer four hours of playback each time they are charged. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drastically reduce expense when you opt for a pair of BeatsX Earphones at $100. They deliver 8-hour battery life, charge via Lightning, and Fast Fuel tech ensures 2 hours of playback when plugging in for just 5 minutes.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 features:

TRULY WIRELESS: Beoplay E8 2.0 delivers totally wireless, cord-free convenience. Equipped with Qi wireless charging, these in-ear headphones have an elegant grab-and-go design that is truly portable. Impedance: 16 Ohm

TOUCH CONTROL: Easily control your listening experience with the touch interface on these true wireless earbuds. Simply tap to switch tracks, take calls, and activate transparency mode and voice controls.

