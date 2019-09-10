Bose SoundTouch 10 Speaker works with Alexa at $99 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $199)

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Usually selling for $199 in new condition at Amazon or Best Buy, today’s offer matches our previous refurbished mention as well as the best price we’ve seen. SoundTouch 10 delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which allows you to stream music from Spotify and more. Alexa integration enters for voice control, and multi-room audio support means this can work in tandem with other Bose speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from just under 2,500 customers and comes backed by a full Bose warranty.

If the smart connectivity from the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker really catches your eye, then you might be better off picking up an Echo Dot instead. You’ll bring home one of the Alexa speakers for $50, but will give up the enhanced audio quality included with our featured deal.

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:

The SoundTouch® 10 wireless music system is the easiest way to play music throughout your home. Plus, it’s so small, you can place it just about anywhere to stream millions of songs from music services, Internet radio stations and your stored music library – all with full, rich sound. You can even play your favorite music instantly, without a phone or tablet. Simply press one of six presets on the speaker or remote, and the music starts.

