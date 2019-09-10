Make your garage smart with Chamberlain’s myQ Hub at $33 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub at $32.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 list price, $42 going rate, and is within $2 of its all-time low. If your garage doesn’t have any smarts, this is a budget-friendly way to change that. It’s compatible with both Assistant and Alexa, while also working with Amazon Key. This gives you the ability to allow Amazon to deliver projects. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather not give Amazon access to your garage (which is an opt-in service only), or connect your home to the internet, opt for something a little more traditional instead. Chamberlain’s 2-button garage door opener is just $24 Prime shipped on Amazon. This gives you the ability to control two different garage doors from a single remote, giving you the ability to enter the garage without ever leaving your car.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub features:

Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage

Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Receive alerts when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up customized notifications great for busy families who come and go from the house through the garage

Wireless installation with easy step by step instructions provided in the myQ App means you’ll be able to enjoy smart garage control in minutes

Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature (Note: Not intended for guests under the age of 13)

Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

