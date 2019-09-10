ComiXology continues to grow its expansive library of digital comics, making it difficult for budding comic book readers to track down the essentials. To help with that, today we’re seeing up to 80% off in ComiXology’s 100 DC Graphic Novels to Read Before You Die sale with deals starting under $5. While it’s hard to go wrong with any of the discounted reads, one standout is Watchmen at $4.99. Regularly selling for $17, that’s good for a $12 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen on a digital copy of this New York Times best-selling novel. Watchmen is one of the most critically-acclaimed series out there, and this 415-page book allows you to enjoy everything the original storyline has to offer. It’s my favorite novel released by DC and certainly earns its must-ready stature. Head below for additional deals from the sale including Batman, Wonder Women and more.

Top picks from the 100 Graphic Novels to Read sale:

The discounts don’t end there today, as ComiXology has also kicked off an IDW Fantasy sale with deals from under $1. Or if science fiction is more your speed, check out this Image sale. There are plenty of discounts here regardless of if you’re into dystopian adventures, space-centric novels and more. Deals start at under $1, and you can shop the full selection here.

We’re also still seeing a series of Marvel Ultimate Universe graphic novels on sale from $1. And if you haven’t already, checking out ComiXology Unlimited is a great way to enjoy even more comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Watchmen synopsis:

Considered the greatest graphic novel in the history of the medium, the Hugo Award-winning story chronicles the fall from grace of a group of superheroes plagued by all-too-human failings. Along the way, the concept of the superhero is dissected as an unknown assassin stalks the erstwhile heroes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!