Crest 3D Gentle Routine Whitestrips Kit now 50% off at Amazon using this code

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D Gentle Routine Whitestrips Kit (14 Treatments) for $19.99. Clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code 10CRESTWHITE at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or so at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 50% off and the best price we can find. This particular set goes for $45 at Walmart right now. It is also quite rare that we see any deals on the Gentle Routine Whitestrips. They are ideal for teeth that are sensitive to whitening products. Along with a no-slip grip, you just slide them on your upper and lower teeth for 30 minutes a day (while you’re getting ready?) and before you know it, your smile will be glowing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to the Whitestrips above is the Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste and Whitening Gel System. Using code 3CREST3D at checkout will knock the total down to just under $10 Prime shipped. These toothpaste variants tend to take a little while before you see really impressive results, but can be great for touch-ups in between Whitestrip treatments and the like.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Gentle Routine:

Gently removes years of stains for a whiter smile

Specially formulated for teeth sensitive to tooth whitening

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience using the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use

