Dr.meter electric air pump runs off AC, batteries, or DC power: $17 (40% off)

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Electric Air Pump at $17 Prime shipped when the code 3HZV34FH is used at checkout. This is down from its $26 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re blowing up an inflatable toy for your kids or an airbed for a guest, this electric pump is a must. It can be run by battery, AC, or DC power, making it easy to use no matter where you are. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
For $14 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped, the Etekcity Electric Air Pump is a great alternative. You’ll lose the ability to power it with batteries or DC connectors, but save a few bucks in the process. Just remember that you’ll have to have an AC outlet nearby to pump up your mattresses.
Dr.meter Electric Air Pump features:
- Support three powers. Home use 110V/220V, Car use 12Volt or 8 AA batteries (not included). Therefore, it is perfect for indoor and outdoor use.
- Durometer electric air pump are so powerful that it cannot only inflate items but also deflate products by sucking air out! Fast to speed- easy way to inflate airbeds, air boat, air pillow, air stool, air cushion, party celebration.
