Dr.meter electric air pump runs off AC, batteries, or DC power: $17 (40% off)

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Electric Air Pump at $17 Prime shipped when the code 3HZV34FH is used at checkout. This is down from its $26 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re blowing up an inflatable toy for your kids or an airbed for a guest, this electric pump is a must. It can be run by battery, AC, or DC power, making it easy to use no matter where you are. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $14 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped, the Etekcity Electric Air Pump is a great alternative. You’ll lose the ability to power it with batteries or DC connectors, but save a few bucks in the process. Just remember that you’ll have to have an AC outlet nearby to pump up your mattresses.

Dr.meter Electric Air Pump features:

Support three powers. Home use 110V/220V, Car use 12Volt or 8 AA batteries (not included). Therefore, it is perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Durometer electric air pump are so powerful that it cannot only inflate items but also deflate products by sucking air out! Fast to speed- easy way to inflate airbeds, air boat, air pillow, air stool, air cushion, party celebration.

