J.Crew’s kicking up your fall wardrobe with 30% off new arrivals: jeans, more

J.Crew is offering 30% off full-price styles, including new arrivals, with promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (Not a member? It’s free to sing up). Spruce up your denim for fall with the 770 Straight Fit Jeans for men that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $128. The hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and its Japanese Dark Wash is very trendy. This pair does not feature stretch, however they were designed to fit like an old-school jean and be tailored to your body. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Blue Plaid $42 (Orig. $60)
- 250 Skinny-Fit Stretch Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Stretch Corduroy Shirt $53 (Orig. $75)
- Wallace & Barnes Baseball Shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- 770 Straight Fit Jeans $90 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Polartec Fleece Half-Zip Pullover $97 (Orig. $138)
- Turtleneck Sweater Dress $83 (Orig. $118)
- Vintage Cotton Crew-neck T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $35)
- Square-neck Knit Dress $69 (Orig. $98)
- Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit $97 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
