J.Crew’s kicking up your fall wardrobe with 30% off new arrivals: jeans, more

J.Crew is offering 30% off full-price styles, including new arrivals, with promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (Not a member? It’s free to sing up). Spruce up your denim for fall with the 770 Straight Fit Jeans for men that are marked down to $90. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $128. The hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and its Japanese Dark Wash is very trendy. This pair does not feature stretch, however they were designed to fit like an old-school jean and be tailored to your body. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

