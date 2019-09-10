Expand your Wi-Fi with NETGEAR’s N300 Range Extender for under $20 (22% off)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR N300 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX2700) for $19.71 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Final price will be shown at checkout. Typically selling for $25, a price reflected by Walmart’s current listing, that’s good for a 22% discount and is the best we’ve seen to date. You’ll pay a bloated $33 at Best Buy right now. This is a great way to expand your home network without starting from scratch by investing in an expensive mesh system. Plus, there’s an Ethernet port on the side that allows you to wire devices into your internet without having to run long cables to a second floor. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 260 customers.

Save even more and consider grabbing TP-Link’s N300 Extender at $18. You’ll be ditching the NETGEAR branding here in favor of TP-Link, but still enjoy N300 speeds and a built-in Ethernet port.

NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

NETGEAR N300 WiFi Range Extender – Essentials Edition boosts your existing network range & speed, delivering WiFi up to 300Mbps. External antennas provide better WiFi coverage and higher speed, while the convenient wall-plug design saves space. It compatible with any standard WiFi router & is ideal for video streaming & gaming. Get the connectivity you need for tablets, smartphones, laptops & more.

