Nordstrom Rack offers up to 70% off new markdowns: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

Nordstrom Rack offers new markdowns at up to 70% off just in time for fall. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, Crocs, Sperry and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Original Gran Shoes are currently on sale for $105, which is down from its original rate of $200. These shoes feature a modern color scheme that’s very stylish and it has a flexible mesh design that adds comfort. You can easily style them with jeans for casual events or with slacks during business events. Head below the jump to find the rest of the deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide to score more savings today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!