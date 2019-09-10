Bring home a Nutri Ninja Blender at the Amazon all-time low: $44.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender (BL480D) for $44.49 shipped. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Ideal for your daily smoothies, it ships with both 18 and 14-ounce Ninja cups (Sip & Seal lids equipped) and dishwasher-safe removable parts for easy clean up. Its 1,000-Watt motor can “crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Prefer a straw for your smoothies? This 100-pack of Jumbo Smoothie Straws goes for under $7 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from hundreds. While they are disposable, you can just as easily wash and re-use them.

But if our featured deal is still a little pricey for you, consider something like the Magic Bullet Blender for $34 shipped. It also comes with some smoothie blender cups, but it doesn’t pack the same kind of power as the featured deal when it comes to whole fruits and tougher veggies.

Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender:

Auto iQ Technology optimizes Ninja Pro Extractor Blades and Power to deliver powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction

Powerful Nutrient and Vitamin Extraction provides great tasting, nutritious beverages

1000 Watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds

Nutri Ninja Pro Extractor Blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees

