The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, and more up to 75% off at REI Outlet

REI Outlet is offering new markdowns at up to 75% off with top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Oakley, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Look stylish and stay warm with The North Face Flux 2 Quarter Zip Pullover for men. Originally priced at $129, however during the sale you can find it for $77. This pullover is sweat-wicking, lightweight and versatile. It can easily be layered under jackets, vests, over t-shirts and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

A very similar option for women is The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt and it’s also on sale for $72. To compare, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $120. I love the contrasting details that are very fashionable and it comes in two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!