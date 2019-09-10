The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, and more up to 75% off at REI Outlet

REI Outlet is offering new markdowns at up to 75% off with top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Oakley, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Look stylish and stay warm with The North Face Flux 2 Quarter Zip Pullover for men. Originally priced at $129, however during the sale you can find it for $77. This pullover is sweat-wicking, lightweight and versatile. It can easily be layered under jackets, vests, over t-shirts and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
A very similar option for women is The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt and it’s also on sale for $72. To compare, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $120. I love the contrasting details that are very fashionable and it comes in two color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Arc’teryx Kyanite Hoodie $116 (Orig. $179)
- Patagonia Adze Hoodie $119 (Orig. $199)
- The North Face Flux 2 Quarter Zip $77 (Orig. $129)
- Marmot Moblis Jacket $92 (Orig. $185)
- Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses $71 (Orig. $143)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Nine Trails Pack $79 (Orig. $159)
- The North Face Apex Risor Jacket $102 (Orig. $170)
- Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Vest $84 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt $72 (Orig. $120)
- Patagonia Adze Hoodie Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!