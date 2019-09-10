Running sneakers from ASICS, Saucony, and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Men’s Running Shoes Event offers up to 60% off ASICS, Saucony, Mizuno and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your next workout with the Saucony Ride ISO Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $66. For comparison, these running shoes were originally priced at $120. This style is great for road or track running and it has superior traction in case you run into rain. It also features a knit mesh material to keep you breathable, when your workouts warm up. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saucony Omni ISO Running Sneaker $70 (Orig. $130)
- Mizuno Wave Sky 2 Sneaker $90 (Orig. $150)
- Mizuno Wave Shadow Sneaker $70 (Orig. $110)
- Saucony Ride ISO Running Shoes $66 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS Gel-Cumulus 20 $80 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS Fuzetora Twist Sneaker $70 (Orig. $90)
- ASICS Gel-Torrance 2 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s running shoes for fall 2019.
