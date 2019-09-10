Teac’s TN-400S 3-Speed Turntable with USB now $179 shipped (Reg. up to $350)

BuyDig is offering the Teac TN-400S Belt-driven Turntable for $179 shipped in Walnut, Gloss Black or Matte Bordeaux. Simply use code SPIN at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $330 at B&H and Crutchfield, today’s deal is around $69 under the best Amazon listings and is the lowest we can find. It is also $40+ below our previous mention. Along with the three-speed operation and S-Shaped tone arm, this model features phono and line level outputs as well as USB for digital connections. It has an aluminum die-cast platter, neoprene rubber belt and a “durable” bronze spindle holder. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s featured deal is the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable at $99. You’re saving $80 and still bringing home a brand name product with solid reviews. However, this model does not featured USB connectivity and can only play back at 2 speeds (33 1/3, 45 RPM).

And be sure to hit our feature on how to get started with vinyl for more information on the best gear and building your collection.

Teac TN-400S Belt-driven Turntable:

Combining high style with high fidelity, TEAC’s new TN-400S is the vinyl word in modern turntables. Featuring three-speed operation and an S-shaped tone arm the TN-400S weds cutting edge performance with a sleek, stylish design. Forged from TEAC’s decades of innovation in audiophile analog and digital technology, the TN-400S combines an all new motor assembly, phono and line level outputs and integrated digital conversion.

