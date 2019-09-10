Ultraloq’s 5-in-1 Fingerprint Smart Lock hits new low of $120

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock (UL3-BT) for $120 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $34 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This lock sports five different ways to disarm your front door including fingerprint, passcode, app, physical key, or a knock/shake when a paired smartphone is in range. It doesn’t require a deadbolt-ready door, making for a straight-forward and easy installation. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Save $20 when you opt for August’s $100 Smart Lock. Going this route does mean you’ll have to give up passcode and fingerprint entry solutions, but you’ll be a part of the August ecosystem which unlocks integrations with its Smart Keypad, Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, and Doorbell Cam Pro.

Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock features:

All-IN-ONE FLEXIBILITY: World’s first 5-in-1 keyless entry smart lock, fingerprint + code + smartphone + Knock / Shake to Open + mechanical key

SMARTPHONE CONTROL: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Connectivity, Works with both iOS and Android, View users, Log record, Clone

ULTRALOQ ADVANCED FINGERPRINT TECHNOLOGY: Less than 0.5 second identification, Durable, waterproof and dustproof, Heal broken fingerprint lines, 95 fingerprints

