A $40 discount brings WD’s 4TB My Cloud Drive to a new all-time low at $140

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage for $139.99 shipped. Usually selling for $180, like you’ll find right now at Best Buy and direct from Western Digital, that’s good for a 22% discount, is $10 under the last price drop and a new all-time low. For added comparison, right now you’ll pay $159 for the 3TB version at Amazon. So for $19 less, you’ll walk away with an extra 1TB of storage. Featuring 4TB of storage, WD’s My Cloud is a mix between a typical desktop hard drive and a NAS. A built-in Gigabit Ethernet port means you’ll be able to access the files from anywhere and even automatically backup your devices over the network. Rated 4/5 stars from over 460 customers.

Those who don’t want to pay for the added networking capabilities here can grab 4TB of WD storage for less with its Elements Desktop Hard Drive at $90. This one plugs into your computer with a USB 3.0 cable and is better-suited to workstations centered around a single machine.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of WD’s Black P10 for Xbox One HDD. Plus, Western Digital just announced a refreshed 5TB My Passport for Mac, 20TB HDD and more.

WD 4TB My Cloud Personal Storage features:

Work with your files on the road via this My Cloud Home personal storage device. Mobile, desktop and web-based apps let you access to up to 4TB of files from anywhere there’s an internet connection. This My Cloud Home personal storage device plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router for convenient centralized file storage and backups.

