Outfit your smart home with a eufy robotic vacuum from $180, today only

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $399.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Having just been released back in August, today’s offer is only the second notable discount we’ve seen so far. You’ll save $150 from the going rate at Amazon and drop the price to within $20 of the all-time low. As eufy’s first robotic vacuum with mopping capabilities, you’ll find other highlights like an integrated laser mapping navigation system. It also sports a 2.5-hour runtime, 2,200Pa suction and Alexa or smartphone control. Rated 4/5 stars and we’ve taken a hands-on look at other releases from the brand. More below from $180.

Also on sale today at Woot is the eufy RoboVac 15C for $179.99 Prime shipped. Normally $250 at Amazon, that’s good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention and is the second best offer we’ve seen. This one lacks the mopping features like you’ll find in our lead deal. But Alexa control, a 100-minute runtime and more still manage to make the cut. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 460 customers.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, we’re still seeing a notable 25% discount on the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Smart Robotic Vacuum at $150.

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid features:

iPath Laser Navigation – Increased efficiency and prolonged 2.5-hour run-time achieved through the all-new, upgraded navigation system.

AI Map Technology for Maximum Precision – Real-time mapping allows for customized target cleaning that fits your home. Set virtual boundaries, right from your phone, to exclude the areas in which cleaning is not required.

