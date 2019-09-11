Amazon offers up to 30% off baby products from $9.50: car seats, shampoo, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Baby Value (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off baby products. Prices start from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $230 direct and at Walmart, outside of a brief offer back in July this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This model is designed to accommodate your growing baby “through 3 stages: rear-facing 5-50 lbs., forward-facing 22-65 lbs., and belt-positioning booster 40-100 lbs.” This model also has a three-position recline and three cozy reversible pillows. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

But you’ll want to browse through today’s baby sale for yourself as well. We are seeing deals on everything from sleep suits and baby shampoo to blankets, sensitive laundry detergent, carriers and much more from just over $9.50 Prime shipped.

You can still score 25% off the VAVA HD Baby Monitor right here via our exclusive offer. But whatever you do, make sure you go check out the GAP Kids Star Wars Collection and then immediately transform your tiny person into a mini Chewy.

Safety 1st Grow and Go Car Seat:

Built to grow for extended use through 3 stages: Rear-facing 5-50 lbs., Forward-facing 22-65 lbs., and Belt-positioning booster 40-100 lbs. (Actual fit may vary. Not all children will comfortably fit in the seat for the full weight and height ranges listed.)

Comfort Cool Technology keeps baby cool, dry and comfortable

Side Impact Protection

