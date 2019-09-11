Charge a MacBook Pro on-the-go w/ BESTEK’s 150W power inverter: $12 (Save 30%)

BESTEK (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 150W Power Inverter for $11.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 9GPCLY9K has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This inverter sports dual 2.4A USB ports along with a 110V AC outlet. With enough power to support a total 150-watts, you’ll be able to top off any of Apple’s current MacBooks and two USB devices while on the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When I am on-the-go, it can prove difficult to keep my electronics clean. If the same is true for you, consider grabbing some microfiber cleaning cloths for $3. The package includes three cloths that work well on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

BESTEK 150W Power Inverter features:

Patented Isolation Voltage Protection: BESTEK 150W Car Power Inverter equipped with low pressure and high pressure isolation, provides a perfect protection for your device

Smart Dual USB: 4.2A output USB ports with smart IC that can automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed up to 2.4A per port, 4.2A total, one 110V AC outlets for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets

