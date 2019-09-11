Braun’s Multiquick Hand Blender is a must for smoothies + more: $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Braun Multiquick Hand Blender (MQ537) for $59.94 shipped. This is down from its $80 going rate and beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked by a few cents. If you’ve never used an immersion blender, then you haven’t lived. It gives you the easy ability to make a smoothie or milkshake without dirtying an entire blender container. Just put your ingredients into a cup, insert the immersion blender, and enjoy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Braun name and opt for the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Blender at $30 shipped on Amazon. It doesn’t have as many attachments as the above model, but gets the job done just the same. You’ll still enjoy the same benefits of immersion blending, just for around 50% of the cost as today’s featured deal.

Braun Multiquick Hand Blender features:

Extra light and ergonomic design for maximum flexibility; powerful 350W

Power Bell technology; durable stainless steel blades and unique bell-shaped blending shaft for fast and finer results. Technology exclusive to Braun

Easy Click ensures that all attachments can be removed in one simple click

Turbo boost for added power and soft grip for comfortable use

