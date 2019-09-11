Char-Broil’s TRU 2-Burner Grill is more than $85 off today at $165 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Grill for $164.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $280 at Best Buy, this model fetches $250+ at Walmart, Target and Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. This two-burner gas grill features the TRU-Infrared cooking system to avoid flare-ups and to evenly distribute heat across the grills. It also sports a temperature gauge, porcelain-coated grates, locking caster wheels as well as a compact form-factor that’s ideal for smaller patios and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Leverage your savings here to score a nice Char Broil Performance Grill Cover starting from under $23 Prime shipped. Or just opt for an even more affordable BBQ. If it’s just a basic grill you’re after for simple dinners here and there, consider the Char-Broil Classic 280 options at $110 Prime shipped. While it certainly won’t push out as much power as the featured deal, or look as good doing it, this model will also keep an extra $50 in your pocket to use towards your first feast.

For more discounted cooking gear, kitchenware, vacuums and smart home gear, head over to our Home Goods Guide.

Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Grill:

Enjoy outdoor grilling with this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill. Its TRU-Infrared cooking system eliminates flare-ups and evenly distributes heat to food for faster grilling, evenly cooked results and greater juiciness. The compact design of this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill makes it right at home on small patios or in big back yards.

