Score Nike, The North Face and more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having another 2-day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, adidas, Nike, Columbia and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Walter Hagen 2-in-1 Golf Rain Jacket is a great piece to have in your wardrobe for year-round wear. Originally priced at $80, although during the sale this jacket is marked down to $40. This piece is great for fall runs or outdoor adventures with its water-resistant material and a vented back helps to keep you comfortable. Best of all, the bomber style is very trendy for this fall. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen 2-in-1 Golf Rain Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Watler Hagen 11 Majors Golf Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Ultimate365 Gradient Golf Polo $60 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Dri-FIT Training Hoodie $26 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CALIA Energize Leggings $17 (Orig. $65)
- The North Face Ositio Jacket $50 (Orig. $119)
- Nike Pro 3-inch Training Shorts $21 (Orig. $30)
- Nike One Cropped Leggings $35 (Orig. $50)
- Columbia Solar Shield Shirt $14 (Orig. $27)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!