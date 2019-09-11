Dockers discounts all its pants, outerwear and shoes by up to 60% off

Today only, Dockers offers sitewide deals including up to 60% off outerwear, pants and shoes to refresh your look. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Alpha Khaki Pants with Supreme Flex are a must-have at just $55. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $72. Available in five versatile color options that will pair with almost any shirt in your wardrobe. Designed to fit like your favorite pair of jeans, with infused stretch and a relaxed fit. It also has large pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Stanwell Chelsea Boots that are on sale for $70, which is $20 off the original rate. These boots are very stylish and trendy for this fall too.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the Hautelook Brooks Brother’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off dress shirts, suits and more.

