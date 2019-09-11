Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock with Ethernet, USB 3, more: $76.50 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $76.50 shipped. This is down from its $140 list price at B&H, $100 going rate at Elgato, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you have one of Apple’s latest Macs, then you have Thunderbolt 3 somewhere on your machine. The company’s latest laptops, however, only have this technology, foregoing other ports like HDMI, Ethernet, and USB 3.1. Well, Elgato’s tiny dock adds all that and more back to your machine through a single Thunderbolt 3 plug, leaving your other ports free for charging. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Just looking to convert a single USB 3.0 device to USB-C? Nonda’s budget-friendly adapter is under $9 Prime shipped right now. I have several of these adapters and absolutely love them. It’s great for converting devices like wireless mice or printers to work with the newer USB-C standard.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The DisplayPort and HDMI port both support resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz and the HDMI port is also HDCP 2.2 compliant.

