Amazon’s offering the Gold Toe Hampton Socks for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Gold Toe 3-pack of Men’s Hampton Socks in Khaki for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $18, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in 6 months on Amazon. These socks are perfect for work, special events or everyday occasions. Its stretchable cotton material promotes comfort and moisture control helps to keep feet dry throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Also, if you’re looking for an everyday sock, the Fruit of the Loom 6-pack Heavy Duty Reinforced Crew Socks are a great option. They’re priced at just $11.99 and are perfect for work boots. With over 2,800 reviews from Amazon customers, these socks are rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out today’s Gold Box that’s offering a variety of sock bundles from just $8.

Gold Toe’s Hampton Socks feature:

Dedicated to style and quality for nearly a century, GOLDTOE utilizes industry knowledge and expertise to knit high-quality socks with innovative comfort and lasting durability.

The original GOLDTOE sock featuring a reinforced gold toe was a revolutionary answer to hard-working Americans’ need in a post-World War pre-Great Depression era.

Pull On closure

Machine Wash

Convenient multi packs!

