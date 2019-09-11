Upgrade your living space with 33-ft. of RGB LED strip lighting: $25 (30% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $25.19 shipped when the code ZBYOU4YN has been used at checkout. This is over 30% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Normal LED strips are only around 16 feet in length, or sometimes even shorter. This model gives you double that with a single wall plug. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This 100-pack of LED Light Strip Mounting Brackets is just $7.50 Prime shipped. I used this very kit to mount LED lights in my parent’s kitchen. It’s super simple to use, requiring only a drill (or even a screwdriver). Plus, with 100 brackets in the kit, you’ll be able to mount the entire 33-foot strip above with ease.

Just looking for a way to upgrade your home theater’s lighting, check out Govee’s 9.8-foot RGB LED TV Bias Lighting for $9 Prime shipped. This is only a fraction of the length of the above listing but will save you quite a bit on lighting if you only need a few feet.

Govee 33-foot RGB LED Strip features:

Besides 20 light colors offered on the controller, there are more color changing lights for your choice via DIY. Multiple color changing modes optional: Auto, Flash, Fade, Jump. Upgraded SMD 5050 LEDs bring you a brighter and more vivid lighting experience.

The remote controller, benefiting from advanced infrared probe which can receive signals from 360 degrees within 10m (no obstacles), can be controlled from any direction. In addition, control box enables you to easily switch it on/off as well as adjust the light brightness and color.

IP65 waterproof design allows the strip light to be utilized both indoors and outdoors, such as yard, porch, camper, etc. It’s also an ideal mood light for party decoration! [Warm Notice] The adapter and control box are not waterproof.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!