Save on electric outdoor tools and more from $10 at Home Depot, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off select outdoor power equipment. Deals start at just $11 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A 360-degree 3-wheel Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $135 at Amazon where historic deal pricing has been in line with today’s offer. This electric lawn mower delivers a unique build thanks to its three-wheel design, which makes swiveling easy on tight turns and close cuts. Ideal for smaller lawns around half an acre in size. Ships with a grass bag which will hold over nine-gallons worth of clippings. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more.

Another standout from today’s sale is the Sun Joe iON 40V Cordless Pressure Washer at $199.99. We usually see it for around $250 at competing retailers. This pressure washer diverts from the usual design with a unique cordless layout, which allows you to easily move from one location to another. Sun Joe eliminates the need for a dedicated garden hose and instead opts for a built-in tank that holds water. Great for small cleanup jobs this fall. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower features:

Tailor your turf with the unparalleled precious of this Sun Joe push lawn mower. The three-wheel corded electric mower’s single nose maximizes the machine’s maneuverability. The front wheels swivel 360 degrees for tight turns, easy pivots and close cuts around trees, flower beds and shrubs. The powerful 12-amp electric motor ensures continuous cutting, while the 16-in. wide cutting deck and four-position adjustable cutting height help you achieve a freshly-manicured lawn. The grass bag of this lawn mower holds 9.25 gallons.

