This inflatable airbed from Intex has a built-in pump for $27 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Queen-sized Pillow Rest Raised Airbed for $26.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Whether you have company coming this fall and winter or are planning some camping trips now that the weather is getting a bit cooler, this airbed is a must. It features a built-in pump, making both inflating and deflating super simple. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The Intex Dura-Beam Twin Deluxe Single-High Airbed at under $12 Prime shipped is a great alternative. You’ll lose out on the built-in pump here, meaning you’ll have to pick up a manual model to air it up. But, even if you do pick up both this airbed and a pump, you’ll make out for less than our featured deal today. Do keep in mind that this model is a twin and not raised, so it won’t be quite as large or comfy.

Intex Dura-Beam Queen Airbed features:

Approximate inflation time is 3 1⁄4 minutes

Built-in pillow provides bed-like comfort

Weight capacity 600 lbs

Includes carry bag

Dimensions 60″ x 80″ x 16.5″

