Take LaCie’s 500GB Rugged Thunderbolt + USB-C SSD anywhere at $180 ($120 off)

- Sep. 11th 2019 8:50 am ET

$300 $180
Amazon currently offers the LaCie 500GB Rugged Thunderbolt and USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $179.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $300 at Adorama, that’s good for a 28% discount and marks a new all-time low on this capacity. Wrapped in LaCie’s signature enclosure, this portable SSD has an ultra-rugged design that can withstand over six-foot drops. An IP54 rating also protects this one from dust and water. LaCie’s 500GB Rugged drive also touts a plethora of connectivity options including Thunderbolt, USB-C and USB-A. Expect to see transfer speeds around 510MB/s. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Don’t need Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity or the faster transfer speeds? Consider grabbing one of LaCie’s Rugged Mini portable drives instead. You’ll also give up the solid state form-factor in favor of a traditional hard drive. Though with options starting at $60 for 1TB and climbing to $170 for 5TB, this is much more affordable if you’re in search of rugged storage. 

LaCie 500GB Rugged Thunderbolt SSD features:

The LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt External SSD provides 500GB of high-speed storage to virtually every type of system that sports a Thunderbolt, USB Type-A, or USB Type-C port. This LaCie Rugged is armed with an SSD, which delivers data at rates of up to 510 MB/s, along with an integrated Thunderbolt cable capable of transferring data at rates of up to 10 Gb/s. For non-Thunderbolt systems, it comes with one USB 3.0 Type-C port with 5 Gb/s speeds as well as one USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and one USB Type-C cable to access current and newer systems, respectively.

