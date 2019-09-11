PAW Patrol kids’ toy sets from $5: Everest’s Rescue, ATV, VTech Driver, more

Amazon is now offering the Paw Patrol Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile and Figure toy set for $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart and Best Buy. Regularly $13+, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The Everest action figure can ride the included snow plow vehicle which features working treads and moving claws. Rated 4+ stars from over 840 Amazon customers. More kids’ toy deals down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted a series of other notable deals today on Paw Patrol sets and more. If the set above doesn’t work for your needs, you can get some additional ideas below starting from just $5.

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

Looking for something a little more high-tech? The littleBits Rule Your Room Kit is 40% off today and you might want to check out the new Sphero Mini Activity + Soccer kit as well. We also have kid-friendly pricing on iPhone 6s today starting from just $120.

Paw Patrol Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile Set:

Everest saves the day with her Snow Plow with moving claws on the front to clear the road

Everest rides inside the Snow Plow pushing through the snow with no problem at all With real working treads, Everest’s Snow Plow Vehicle gets her where she needs to go

Plow big with the rest of the Paw Patrol by collecting the entire line of Paw Patrol vehicles

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!