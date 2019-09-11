Upgrade to a mecha-membrane keyboard with Razer Ornata Expert: $48 (Save 30%)

- Sep. 11th 2019 12:40 pm ET

$48
0

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Expert Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $47.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by $2. Not only will users gain ‘a crisp tactile mechanical click’, they’ll also unlock individually backlit and programmable keys ‘with dynamic lighting effects’. A bundled leatherette wrist rest aims to provide a more comfortable and ergonomic experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

It only takes a bit of today’s savings to pair your new keyboard with Anker’s $13 gaming mouse. It features an adjustable DPI with settings ranging from 800-6400. A dedicated button makes it easy to adjust accuracy on the flow. Support for RGB lighting provides access to over 16 million colors.

Razer Ornata Expert features:

  • MECHA-MEMBRANE KEYS – Soft cushioned membrane rubber dome with a crisp tactile mechanical click
  • MID-HEIGHT KEYCAPS: Custom designed keycaps for quicker actuation without missing a single stroke
  • INDIVIDUALLY BACKLIT KEYS: Programmable keys with dynamic lighting effects
  • LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Ergonomic magnetic wrist rest for ultimate comfort
  • 10-KEY ROLLOVER ANTI-GHOSTING: Perfectly execute up to ten commands at the same time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$48

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author