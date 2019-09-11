Upgrade to a mecha-membrane keyboard with Razer Ornata Expert: $48 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Expert Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $47.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by $2. Not only will users gain ‘a crisp tactile mechanical click’, they’ll also unlock individually backlit and programmable keys ‘with dynamic lighting effects’. A bundled leatherette wrist rest aims to provide a more comfortable and ergonomic experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

It only takes a bit of today’s savings to pair your new keyboard with Anker’s $13 gaming mouse. It features an adjustable DPI with settings ranging from 800-6400. A dedicated button makes it easy to adjust accuracy on the flow. Support for RGB lighting provides access to over 16 million colors.

Razer Ornata Expert features:

MECHA-MEMBRANE KEYS – Soft cushioned membrane rubber dome with a crisp tactile mechanical click

MID-HEIGHT KEYCAPS: Custom designed keycaps for quicker actuation without missing a single stroke

INDIVIDUALLY BACKLIT KEYS: Programmable keys with dynamic lighting effects

LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Ergonomic magnetic wrist rest for ultimate comfort

10-KEY ROLLOVER ANTI-GHOSTING: Perfectly execute up to ten commands at the same time

