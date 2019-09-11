Riedel wine and scotch glasses now up to $30 off: 4-packs for $10 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to $30 off Riedel glassware. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. While it’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, the 4-pack of Riedel Bravissimo White Wine Glasses for $9.99 is certainly a standout. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. For comparison, the 2-packs of Riedel wine glasses start at $23 on Amazon. This set is made of crystal glass material and features long stems so you don’t spoil the temperature of the wine. They are also dishwasher-safe because no one wants to hand clean all those wine glasses after a dinner party. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Now if the white wine design of the featured deal above doesn’t work for you, don’t worry there are loads of options for $9.99 in the sale. That includes Cabernet tumblers (stemless), red wine glasses, some of those double old fashioned glasses and even some beer mugs. Everything is marked down to $9.99 from the usual $25+ and carries 4+ star ratings.

All things considered, at just $10 these are already among some of the most affordable options out there with solid reviews. Although you could just as easily score yourself a 4-pack of AmazonBasics Stemless Wine Glasses for just over $9 Prime shipped. This set is also dishwasher-safe and carries solid ratings. With the price being so close here, it’s really just a matter of aesthetic taste.

Riedel Bravissimo White Wine Glasses:

Host elegant wine tastings in your home with this set of four Bravissimo Riedel white wine glasses. The tall, curved bowl allows ample room for swirling before you sip, and the long stem makes it easy to hold your glass without warming the wine. These Bravissimo Riedel white wine glasses are safe for use in your dishwasher, making after-party cleanup quick and easy.

