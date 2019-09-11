Samsonite’s Xenon Bag hauls a 13-inch MacBook and iPad, more from $17.50

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 13-inch Laptop Bag for $17.50 Prime shipped. Matched at Samsonite. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about $15 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. This bag is a fantastic option for 12- and 13-inch MacBooks, it also works well for some of Apple’s latest and greatest iPads thanks to the inclusion of a dedicated tablet pocket. Additionally, owners will find a variety of organizational pockets in the front, making it easy to store something like Logitech’s Crayon. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more Samsonite bags on sale.
More Samsonite laptop bags on sale:
- Xenon 3.0 15-inch: $20 (Reg. $40) | Samsonite
- Aramon NXT 13-inch: $17.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- also available at Samsonite
Whenever I buy a new bag or pair of shoes I always apply a protective layer of Scotchguard. For $10, you’ll be able to create a stain-resistant layer that actually repels liquids. It’s safe to use on delicate and dry clean fabrics, won’t leave an odor, and dries clear.
Samsonite Xenon 3.0 13-inch Laptop Bag features:
- CONSTRUCTED of rugged 1680 denier ballistic polyester for durability
- HOLDS 13.3″ LAPTOP, built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
- FRONT POCKET features organization and a tricot-lined tablet pocket
- PADDED vinyl wrap textured handles
- SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport
- MICRO FORGED matte gunmetal logo and zipper pulls
- OVERALL Dimensions: 13.75″ x 10.5″ x 2”, Weight: 1.2 Lbs
