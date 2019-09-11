Samsonite’s Xenon Bag hauls a 13-inch MacBook and iPad, more from $17.50

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 13-inch Laptop Bag for $17.50 Prime shipped. Matched at Samsonite. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about $15 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. This bag is a fantastic option for 12- and 13-inch MacBooks, it also works well for some of Apple’s latest and greatest iPads thanks to the inclusion of a dedicated tablet pocket. Additionally, owners will find a variety of organizational pockets in the front, making it easy to store something like Logitech’s Crayon. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more Samsonite bags on sale.

More Samsonite laptop bags on sale:

Whenever I buy a new bag or pair of shoes I always apply a protective layer of Scotchguard. For $10, you’ll be able to create a stain-resistant layer that actually repels liquids. It’s safe to use on delicate and dry clean fabrics, won’t leave an odor, and dries clear.

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 13-inch Laptop Bag features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged 1680 denier ballistic polyester for durability

HOLDS 13.3″ LAPTOP, built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

FRONT POCKET features organization and a tricot-lined tablet pocket

PADDED vinyl wrap textured handles

SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport

MICRO FORGED matte gunmetal logo and zipper pulls

OVERALL Dimensions: 13.75″ x 10.5″ x 2”, Weight: 1.2 Lbs

