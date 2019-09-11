TOMS Surprise Sale is here! Score up to 70% off popular styles from $25

For two days only, the TOMS Surprise Sale is live with up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Update your fall style with the men’s Denim Classic Slides that are on sale for $20 and originally were priced at $55. Its leather details add a luxurious touch and its navy coloring is classic. These shoes are a great transitional option for this fall and its slip-on design adds convenience. Head below the jump to find more deals from the TOMS Surprise Sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

A similar option for women is the Denim Nova Slides that are also marked down to $29. These shoes are available in five color options and are perfect for casual occasions.

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!