The Zhiyun Smooth 4 Smartphone Gimbal captures stunning video: $95 (Reg. $119)

KuxiuDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $95.20 shipped when the code CJOZCVG2 has been used at checkout. This is down 20% from its regular rate, matches our last mention, and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re a vlogger or just a parent wanting to capture great video of their kid, a gimbal is a must. You’ll just place a smartphone in the gimbal’s grasp and watch as it stabilizes every shot, both for photos and video. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking to drop nearly $100 to get stable pictures or video on your phone? This tripod doubles as a selfie stick and also packs a built-in remote shutter. It’s just $24 Prime shipped, making it a great buy when you’re on a budget.

For those looking to get a smaller gimbal, the Zhiyun Smooth-Q is a great alternative. If you’ve got a larger device, like a DSLR or mirrorless camera, check out our hands-on with the Zhiyun Crane 2.

Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Smooth 4 handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer now compatible with Filmic Pro app. It turns your mobile phone into a professional filmmaking camera more easier than before

Focus Pull & Zoom Capability: smoothly zoom in/out the footage and create more diverse images by rotating its unique follow focus handwheel

Time Lapse Expert: Smooth 4 can realize features such as Timelapse, moving time-lapse and Motionlapse, recording lives and displaying the art of time flow

Object Tracking: You can frame the object you want to track on the screen and the stabilizer can do the rest

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!