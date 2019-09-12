Add lighting anywhere with this $21 Prime shipped motion-sensing LED light

cshidworld (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 78 LED Motion-Sensing Closet Light for $20.79 Prime shipped when the code US37TJWY is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and is one of the best prices available. If your closet, pantry, or even kitchen is in need of new lighting, then this light is great for you. It offers multiple modes, one where it only turns on when motion is detected and one when motion is detected and it’s dark, making sure it doesn’t turn on unnecessarily. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need 78 LEDs? This 3-pack of 6 LED Motion-Sensing Lights is just $13 Prime shipped. I have a similar set in my pantry near each shelf, and it easily illuminates what I need to see when I need to see it. You’ll lose out on the light sensor here and the amount of illumination, but if that’s not a big deal, it’s a great way to save some cash.

78 LED Motion-Sensing LED Light features:

Not only works in dark condition, but also daytime. You can set it to the mode you need. Auto-on when automatically detected human motion within 3 meters (15 ft) , 140 degree and Auto-off after 20s if no motion detected.

Comes with 78 SUPER-bright (240LM) & energy saving LEDs. Not only perfect for lighting large space but small area.

Motion & Light Sensor , MODE 2: Only Motion Sensor (BLUE indicator light flash 1 sec ), MODE 3: Always ON (RED indicator light flash 1 sec ), MODE 4: OFF

