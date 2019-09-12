Dive into the world of AeroGarden with a high-end Bounty model: $200 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi in Black for $199.95 shipped. That’s down from the usual $300+ price tag at Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked historically at Amazon. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviewers. If this model is overkill, check out our recommendation below to save further.

So admittedly, the featured deal above is likely overkill in both price and features for many aspiring at-home botanists. Consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for 50% less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and great ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

AeroGardens are the world’s leading indoor gardening systems. The AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi grows more, faster than any AeroGarden to date. You can grow up to 9 plants in this garden and they’ll love the 45 watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!