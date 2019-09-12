Amazon 1-day Costa Farms indoor plant sale from $16: Aloe vera, cactus, more

- Sep. 12th 2019 7:04 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off live indoor plants from Costa Farms. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just about everything in the sale carries a 4+ star rating. Starting from $15.74, you’ll find a large collection of options from aloe vera plants to cactus packs and much more. There are also several different sizes here ranging from a few inches in height to 3-feet or more. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s Amazon plant sale.

Top Picks from the Costa Farms Sale:

If you plan on re-potting any of these plants, you might want to consider some Hoffman Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix. You can grab 4-quarts for under $10 Prime shipped right now. And be sure to swing by our Green Deals roundup for more eco-friendly deals, gear to tidy up your outdoor space, and smart home products. 

Costa Farms Aloe Vera Plant:

  • Super easy-to-grow Aloe Vera grows Best in a bright, warm, sunny spot for best results; requires watering once every couple of weeks
  • Aloe Vera succulent ships fast, direct from our farm to your home. Measures approximately 10-inches tall from bottom of pot to top of plant. Ships in a decorative planter ready to display in your home
  • Features bold, green-white speckling on thick, toothed leaves and makes a great addition to modern and contemporary decor; Perfect for desks, tabletops, credenza cabinets, and more

