Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour Outlet, L.L Bean, Cole Haan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Under Armour Outlet offers steep discounts on gear with 20% off orders of $100
- Joe’s New Balance Super Sale Event offers over 100 items from just $32
- Mountain Hardwear gears up for fall adventures with deals from $17
- Marmot takes up to 50% off past-season items for fall
- Sorel is offering its women’s Winter Fancy Lace Duck Boots for $90 (Reg. $150)
Casual and Formalwear |
- L.L. Bean offers 20% off all things flannel including boots, outerwear, more
- Cole Haan shoes, outerwear and more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sale
- Banana Republic cuts up to 40% off fall must-haves: jeans, sweaters, more
- Kate Spade refreshes your handbags with 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Old Navy offers pants, jeans, dresses and more at up to 50% off
Home Goods and more |
- Preserve beer for weeks w/ GrowlerWerks’ uKeg 64-oz. Growler: $140 (Reg. $185)
- Dive into the world of AeroGarden with a high-end Bounty model: $200 (Reg. $300)
- Simplify your home office with Convenience Concepts’ $84 Trestle Desk
- Grab SimpliSafe’s 7-Piece Protect Security System for $170 and save up to $120
- Amazon 1-day Costa Farms indoor plant sale from $16: Aloe vera, cactus, more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!