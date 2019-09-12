AirPrint photos with Canon’s IFTTT-enabled PIXMA AiO for an Amazon low of $50

Amazon is offering the Canon PIXMA Wireless AirPrint AiO Printer (TR4520) for $49.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Best Buy. That’s about $18 off what it’s currently fetching at Walmart, a 17% savings compared to Amazon’s recent pricing, and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. With support for AirPrint, this AiO makes it dead simple to print from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It also works with IFTTT, opening up an entire world of possible automation opportunities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prepare to AirPrint your favorite pictures when you pick up 50-sheets of Canon’s Matte Photo Paper for just $5. It’s made with PIXMA printers in mind, making it a fantastic option to pair with today’s purchase. Over 65% of Amazon shoppers have rated it 4+ stars.

Canon PIXMA Wireless AiO Printer features:

With features like AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, Auto Power On/Off, a built in ADF, and Wi Fi it’s easy to see why PIXMA printers are so simple to use

With IFTTT (IF This Then That) support, use various web services and applications to automate printing, and save time and hassle

