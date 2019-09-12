Score some extra Xbox Wireless Controllers (black or white) for $37 shipped

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One Wireless Controller in black or white for $36.99 shipped. Orignally $60, the black and white models are regularly available for around $44 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Today’s deal is within $1 of our previous mention and is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on the official Microsoft gamepads. Best Buy charges the same amount for refurbished models. These are the current generation Xbox controllers with Bluetooth support for Windows 10, a textured grip, 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Head below for additional details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s deal is certainly a notable one for anyone looking to score some extra Xbox gamepads, you could get the job done for less. That is providing you don’t a mind a wired option from PowerA. It sells for just $20 Prime shipped and is officially licensed for Xbox One.

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and everything you need to know about the Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X. You’ll also want to check out our video comparison on the Stealth 600 and 700 vs Arctis 9X Xbox headsets.

Xbox One Wireless Controller:

Experience the incredible intensity, precision and comfort of the Xbox Wireless Controller. Impulse triggers deliver fingertip vibration feedback, so you can feel every jolt and crash in high definition. Responsive thumbsticks and an enhanced D-pad provide greater accuracy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!