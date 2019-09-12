Kate Spade refreshes your handbags with 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Kate Spade is offering a rare 30% off sitewide with code SHOP4GOOD at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. The Romy Medium Satchel is elegant, timeless and gorgeous for this fall. This style is on sale for $265, which is down from its original rate of $378. I love the large gold logo and it features a spacious interior. This bag also has two carrying options: as a crossbody or handheld. This would be a great option for work, date nights or everyday events. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Leopard is a huge trend for this fall and the Fallyn Flats are perfect for everyday wear. These shoes are very versatile to wear with dresses, jeans, slacks, skirts, leggings and more. Originally priced at $198, although during the sale you’ll find them for $139.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!