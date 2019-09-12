Keep the kids sharp with these brain games & craft kits from $8.50 on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jackinthebox Crafts (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering deep deals on a selection of educational toy and craft kits (mostly) for kids. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the 3-in-1 Superhero Themed Art and Craft Kit for $14.39 today. Regularly around $18 or more, today’s deal is one of the best we have seen, a new 2019 low and the lowest we can find. This craft set allows kids to create their very own super hero costume with a cape, mask and power cuffs, as well as everything they’ll need to decorate them. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More deals below.

No matter who you might be looking into these craft kits for, there’s more than likely one that will work. You’ll find everything from brain games and mazes to space and under the sea-themed kits starting from just over $8.50 Prime shipped.

However, if these sets are too low-tech for your needs, we have you covered. The littleBits Rule Your Room Kit is still 40% off and here are our five favorite coding kits. Plus, Sphero’s new Mini Activity + Mini Soccer kits bring learning to the living room.

Superhero Themed Art and Craft Kit:

Includes 3 activities – 1. Wonder Cape: A dark black cape that you make using your own designed superhero signs, pow and boom and lots of lightning and glitter! 2. Superhero Mask: Do it as you like it – a powerful mask with wings, lightning, and stars to make you look like a real superhero 3. Power Cuffs: Make your cuffs and flaunt your powers as you wear them around both your wrists.

