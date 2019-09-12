L.L. Bean offers 20% off all things flannel including boots, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean is offering 20% off all things flannel just in time for fall. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt in Traditional Fit is a standout from this sale and is currently marked down to $63. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $79. It’s such a great option for this fall and I love the fun color options. With over 980 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tumbled-Leather 8-inch Bean Boots are a must-have for this fall. I love that you can roll the boot to show the flannel detailing or just display the leather. These boots are currently on sale for $127 and origianlly were priced at $159.

Our top picks for women include:

