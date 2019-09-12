This Oster Toaster Oven doubles as an air fryer for $80 (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven (TSSTTVMAF1) for $79.99 shipped. It is now matched at Amazon, but you’ll have to wait a month or so for it to ship. Regularly up to as much as $180 at Best Buy, this one is currently on sale for $90 at Walmart and similar models are shipping for $100 at Target right now. The only time we have seen it go for less was during the 3-day Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. Not only will this replace your existing countertop oven, it also doubles an air fryer as well. Whether it’s some quick toast in the morning, a pizza for dinner or just air-fried fries, this thing has it covered. Other features include a 2-position wire rack, removable crumb tray and an included mesh air fry basket. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the double duties on today’s featured deal don’t add any value to the purchase for you, consider a more standard toaster oven. This Black+Decker 4-Slice model goes for just $37 and carries solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Clearly you won’t be doing any air frying here (or at least you shouldn’t be anyway), but it is also about half the price.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more price drops on kitchenware, tools and lighting, among other things.

Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Prepare entrees and side dishes with this Oster toaster oven with air fryer. The two-position rack lets you adjust the layout to accommodate different-sized items, and the 22L interior holds family-size portions. This Oster toaster oven with air fryer includes a mesh basket for easy cleanup, and the 60-minute timer alerts you when the cooking process is finished.

