PNY’s Pro Elite 1TB Portable USB-C SSD gets first price drop to $150 (40% off)

Amazon currently offers the PNY Pro Elite 1TB Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Find it available for the same price at Best Buy and Office Depot. While it launched with a $250 retail price, this SSD just recently dropped to $228, which you’ll find at PNY direct right now. In total, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen. Headlining here is USB-C connectivity, which allows the Pro Elite drive to pair with the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more. Its compact design will fit in nearly any travel setup, and you can reply on 890 MB/s speeds when transferring files. Having debuted back in July, reviews are still coming in. Fret not, other PNY drives are well-reviewed overall.

Take advantage of the same fast transfer speeds, USB-C connectivity and portable design for less by grabbing the 500GB model at $95. This is a solid alternative if you can live without double the storage, and you won’t have to give up any of the eye-catching features.

Newegg is offering the Intel 660p NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $84.99 shipped when the code EMCTEUV22 is used at checkout. This is down from its $100 going rate, $95 discount at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re building a new desktop, or if your laptop supports M.2 storage, this is a must-have upgrade. The Intel 660p SSD sports read and write speeds of up to 1.8GB/s, making file transfers happen in a flash. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

PNY Pro Elite 1TB Portable USB-C SSD features:

The Pro Elite USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable SSD is the next generation in mobile storage, boasting not only increased storage capacity, but also exceptional performance. It’s designed to be a mobile storage solution allowing for even faster transfer and storage of files on the go. The Pro Elite USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable SSD is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A host devices, and the included Acronis True Image Data Protection Software easily backs up data.

