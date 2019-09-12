For $155, this drone offers 2K recording, GPS positioning, and more ($105 off)

DS-I (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Potensic D85 FPV GPS 2K Camera Drone for $154.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 2XOFSWCC at checkout. This is down over $100 from its regular rate of $260 or more and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking at getting into drone flying, but something like DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro is a bit out of your price range, this is a great starting point. You’ll get a 2K camera, drone, and controller with this bundle, giving you everything needed to get started. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting something to fly around and have fun with, check out the DJI Ryze Tello for $99 at Amazon. We called it one of the Best Drone of the Summer in 2019 to buy and it will keep around $55 in your pocket over today’s lead deal. Just remember, it won’t shoot 2K video, so keep that in mind before you use it to make your next cinematic masterpiece.

Potensic D85 Drone features:

GPS accurate positioning system is stable

The Brushless motors featuring durable, lower consumption, flight dynamics up to 10M/s

Far remote control distance about 4900ft, 1600 to 2620ft transmission distance

Lost signal and low power auto-return the aircraft will automatically fly back to where it takes off

2800mAh 7.4V Lithium battery full charge for the maximum 20mins flight time

