Regain Ethernet, HDMI, + USB 3.0 with this 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $24 (40% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped when the code UBEQ9JK2 is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. If you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, then you know the struggle of losing things like Ethernet, HDMI, and USB 3.0. Well, this 6-in-1 hub brings all that back and more through one simple port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just need to convert one port from USB 3.0 to USB-C? Well, nonda’s mini adapter is perfect for that at $9 Prime shipped. I have several of these and love them. I keep one in my tech bag for when I’m on-the-go. I keep some on USB cables for printers and the like, so they’re always ready to plug into my MacBook. And I even keep some in a drawer next to my desk, ready to adapt any device that I need.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

All-in-One Type-C Hub: Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports

Integrated Ethernet Port: Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps

Charges Type-C Devices: Type-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

Crisp 4K Video Reproduction: Mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors

3 x USB 3.0 Ports: Equip your MacBook Pro or Type-C powered Windows laptop with a keyboard, mouse, flash drive, and other USB-A enabled peripherals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!